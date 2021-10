Paula Badosa of Spain serves to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the women's final at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 17 October 2021. EFE/EPA/RAY ACEVEDO

Paula Badosa of Spain (L) celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus (R) during the women's final at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 17 October 2021. EFE/EPA/RAY ACEVEDO

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Paula Badosa of Spain during the women's final at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 17 October 2021. EFE/EPA/RAY ACEVEDO

Paula Badosa beat Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-2 (2) to clinch the Indian Wells Masters final Sunday.

She became the first Spanish woman to claim what is known as the ‘fifth Grand Slam’ and rose 14 places in the WTA rankings, where she now sits in 13th.

It was a tightly-fought battle that saw Badosa snatch the first and final sets in a tie-break. The Belarusian, two-time Indian Wells champion, managed to pull back in the second set.

(...)