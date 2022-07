Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez during a press conference in Madrid, Spain on July 29, 2022. EFE/ Chema Moya

Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez on Friday urged ministers, public officials and private sector workers to shun neck ties when possible as an energy saving action.

The PM appeared at a press conference at his official Moncloa office wearing a blue jacket and shirt with no tie.

“I’d like you to note that I’m not wearing a tie,” he told reporters. “This means that we can all make savings from an energy point of view.”

(...)