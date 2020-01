Leader of Spanish VOX party, Santiago Abascal, talks to supporters during a protest called by the extreme right wing party in downtown Madrid, Spain, to show their opposition to the new Government, 12 January 2020. EFE/ Javier Lizon

Antifascists burn a Spanish flag before some 100 supporters of extreme right wing Vox party in Pamplona, Spain, 12 January 2020. EFE/ Jesus Diges

Supporters of extreme right wing Vox party hold Spanish flags and umbrellas during a march in Murcia, Spain, 12 January 2020. EFE/ Marcial Guillen

Spain's prime minister Pedro Sánchez on Sunday officially presented the first coalition government in the country's modern democratic era.

The leader of the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE), who has joined forces with the left-wing Unidas Podemos ("United We Can") to break months of political deadlock, has staffed half of the ministerial positions with women as he pushes for a progressive executive. EFE-EPA