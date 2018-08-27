Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) arrives at Torrejon de Ardoz Air Base in Madrid, Spain, 27 August 2018, before boarding a plane that will take him to Chile, the first stop of his Latin American tour. EPA/J.J. GUILLEN

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C) chats to members of his delegation on board a plane at Torrejon de Ardoz Air Base in Madrid, Spain, 27 August 2018, before taking off to Chile, the first stop of his Latin American tour. EPA/J.J. GUILLEN

The prime minister of Spain traveled to Chile on Monday as part of a tour of Latin America that would include further stops in Bolivia, Colombia and Costa Rica.

Latin America, along with the European Union, is the most important region for Spain, a Spanish government statement said.

"With this trip, the prime minister takes a step forward in the relationship with Latin America, reinforcing dialogue and promoting a unique, balanced and fair relationship based on the mutual understanding of the challenges of each country," a government statement said.

Upon touching down in the Chilean capital Santiago, Pedro Sánchez will be greeted by President Sebastián Piñera.

The two leaders are set to hold a meeting at La Moneda, the seat of the Chilean president, before speaking to the press.

Bilateral relations between Spain and Chile as well as the EU and Latin America are on the agenda for the talks between Sánchez and Piñera.

The leaders were also set to discuss the presence of Spanish businesses in Chile and in the whole of Latin America.

"Latin America is today one of the main trading partner and an important destination for Spanish investment, present in key sectors such as banking, energy, communications, construction, infrastructure management and tourism," the statement said.

Sánchez would be holding a meeting with some Spanish businesses operating in the Latin American country later on Tuesday.

After Santiago, Sánchez is slated to head to the Bolivian city Santa Cruz de la Sierra, where he is set to meet President Evo Morales, before traveling on Aug. 29 to Colombia, where the focus of his visit would be Spain’s contribution to the peace process there.

Costa Rica will be Sánchez’s last stop from Aug. 30-31, where he is set to meet President Carlos Alvarado and visit the Inter-American Court of Human Rights in San José.