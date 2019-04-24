Partido Popular party (PP) (People's Party) presidential candidate for the Spanish Government Pablo Casado (C) greets supporters as he arrives to his party headquarter after the second four-party debate held in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUCA PIERGIOVANNI

PSOE (Socialist Party) candidate for Spanish Government Presidency Pedro Sanchez talks to supporters as he arrives to his party headquarter after the second four-party debate held in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

'Ciudadanos' (Citizens) candidate for Spanish Government Presidency Albert Rivera arrives to his party headquarter after the second four-party debate held in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Leader of the People's Party, Pablo Casado (L); and leader of Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias (R); react at Spanish media group 'AtresMedia' studios prior the second four-party debate in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/JuanJo Martín

Spanish party leaders and candidates (L-R); leader of People's Party, Pablo Casado; leader of Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias; Spanish Prime Minister and leader of Socialist Party (PSOE), Pedro Sanchez; and leader of Citizens, Albert Rivera; react at Spanish media group 'AtresMedia' studios prior the second four-party debate in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/JuanJo Martín

Spain's main election candidates clashed in a combative televised debate Tuesday evening ahead of elections later this week which are expected to be tightly contested and in which undecided voters will play a major role.

In a bitter affair, littered with reproaches, interruptions and repeated accusations of lying, the current Prime Minister, socialist Pedro Sanchez; Pablo Casado, main leader of the opposition (PP, center-right); Albert Rivera (right-wing populist Ciudadanos), and Pablo Iglesias (left-wing Podemos) vigorously debated taxes, employment, the issue of Catalan independence, corruption, abortion and public services.

The debate was more confrontational than the first one held on Monday, as Sanchez continued with his strategy of highlighting the social welfare measures that his government has taken in the 10 months it has been in office and those that his party (the PSOE) has promised to implement if it stays in power by "looking to the future" and promoting social justice.

Sanchez repeatedly reproached Casado and Rivera for their parties' pact with the far-right Vox party, which recently won regional elections in Andalusia.

With the PSOE leading in the polls, the prime minister chose to minimize risk by urging voters to "concentrate all possible votes on the only party that can defeat the two right and the far right (parties)".

The conservative Casado, whose Popular Party is currently the largest in Parliament, insisted on attacking Sanchez for his economic policies, which he said would ruin the country. Instead, he promised to lower taxes, which he claimed would create 400,000 jobs. "We are the only alternative to Sanchez," he said.

Casado, fearing that Ciudadanos and Vox are attracting a significant portion of their traditional base, appealed to voters to "unite that vote" under the center-right PP.

Rivera, as on Monday, took a more dynamic and aggressive approach, both against Sanchez and Casado. He assured that Spain faces "a national emergency" due to the issue of Catalan independence.

A debating champion when he was a student, Rivera turned to camera several times, appealing directly to the viewers, in an attempt to position himself as an alternative to Sanchez and more modern than Casado's PP, particularly due to his support for a law allowing euthanasia, which the conservatives reject.

Pablo Iglesias, meanwhile, tried to steer clear of the acrimonious tone of the debate, reproaching Rivera and the three other candidates several times for their "rude" tactics".

Iglesias said he was "very ashamed" of discussion, and urged his rivals to rise above trading insults out of respect for the viewers and the voters.

He continued to focus on his party's social policies, such as a tax increase for the wealthy to better fund, education, health and housing. He was also the only candidate who raised the plight of people in rural areas, and reminded them that after the elections, they would have to agree constructively to form a coalition government.

The People's Party and Ciudadanos reiterated their accusations against Sanchez of being in a pact with the Catalan independence movement, something that the socialist leader again denied, insisting that "no means no. False is false".

During the two-hour debate, the four candidates avoided discussing any potential coalition that will like be necessary; while pre-election surveys expect a victory for the PSOE, the party is not likely to secure a mjaority, and will almost certinaly have to form a coalition with one or more parties.

Spanish electoral law prevents the publication of polls from Tuesday until Sunday's elections, so it will not be possible to gauge the impact of the two televised debates on the approximately six million undecided voters.

