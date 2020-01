The leader of Unidas Podemos Pablo Iglesias (R) greets PSOE leader Pedro Sánchez on the first day of the investiture debate in Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, 04 January 2020. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Spanish Prime Minister designate Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech during the second session of his investiture debate at Lower Chamber of Spanish Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, 05 January 2020. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

The leader of the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE), Pedro Sánchez, failed to secure sufficient backing to become the country’s prime minister in a vote in Parliament on Sunday, but the result will grant him another chance on Tuesday.

The Socialist got 166 “yes” and 165 “no” votes, while 18 lawmakers abstained, while he needed 176 votes to win the absolute majority required. EFE-EPA