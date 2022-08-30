German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (C-L) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C-R) during a walk in the garden on the occasion of a closed meeting of the federal cabinet in Meseberg, Germany, 30 August 2022. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez talk during a walk in the garden on the occasion of a closed meeting of the federal cabinet in Meseberg, Germany, 30 August 2022. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez on Tuesday said his country was ready to support the energy needs of Germany in the face of “blackmail” by Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.

The Spanish leader met with Germany’s chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in Meseberg, near Berlin, to discuss the challenges that Europe faces in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Spain is ready to help those countries that are suffering the most from dependency on Russian gas and Putin’s energy blackmail.”

He added: “Spain is prepared to offer solidarity and respond to the call from our dear friends and brotherly nations such as Germany.”

(...)