Leaders of Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias (L) and Irene Montero listen to Pedro Sánchez in Parliament during the investiture debate in Madrid, Spain, 4 January 2019. EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

The leader of Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) Pedro Sánchez has called on lawmakers to cast their votes in a way that will bring an end to the political deadlock that plagued the country for much of last year.

Sánchez made his comments as he addressed a session of Parliament in Madrid during a debate on the investiture of his coalition government. EFE-EPA