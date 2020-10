A disinfectant distributor and information placard are set up in front of a merry-go-round for children at the Freipaak fun fair in Bremen, northern Germany, 02 October 2020. EFE/EPA/FOCKE STRANGMANN

A healthcare worker leaves room with COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at Na Bulovce hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, 02 October 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

A healthcare worker cares for COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at Na Bulovce hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, 02 October 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

A healthcare worker measures temperature of COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at Na Bulovce hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, 02 October 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

The second Covid-19 wave in Spain could be an early warning sign of what is to come elsewhere in Europe, the World Health Organization warned on Friday.

María Neira, the director of public health at the WHO, said it was a “red alert” for the continent. EFE-EPA

td-jt