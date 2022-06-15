The unseasonal heatwave gripping Spain is set to continue until at least the end of the week, the country’s meteorological agency Aemet said Wednesday.

The scorching heatwave is the hottest on record for early June and the earliest of such intensity to hit Spain in decades, with temperatures hitting between 7C (45F) to 12C (54C) higher than the seasonal average. In Spain, spring does not officially end until June 21.

Weather warnings are in place for all but two of Spain’s regions — Asturias in the north and the Canary Islands in the Atlantic, while half of the country is on alert for temperatures above 40C.

