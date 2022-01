The Spanish tourism sector, a motor of the country’s economy, showed tentative signs of recovery in 2021 with a surge in foreign visitors and spending, the national statistics office (INE) said in a report Tuesday.

Spain welcomed 28.2 million foreign tourists in the first 11 months of 2021, some 9.9 million more than the previous year, when the country was plunged into a strict lockdown in spring. EFE

