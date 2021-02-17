Spanish Economy and Digital Transformation Minister Nadia Calviño (R), President of EFE , Gabriela Cañas (L), and president of KPMG Hilario Albarracín (2R) during the forum on the future digitalization of Spain, Madrid, 17 February 2020. EFE/ Ballesteros

Spanish Economy and Digital Transformation Minister Nadia Calviño (L), President of EFE , Gabriela Cañas (C), and president of KPMG Hilario Albarracín (R) during the forum on the future digitalization of Spain, Madrid, 17 February 2020. EFE/ Ballesteros

Spanish Minister of Economy and Digital Transformation Nadia Calviño takes part in the EFE forum with KPMG on the future digitalization of Spain, Madrid, 17 February 2020. EFE/ Ballesteros

The Spanish Minister of Economy and Digital Transformation Nadia Calviño on Wednesday said the emergency European Union funds would help Spain emerge from the Covid-19 crisis while tackling financial inequalities that affect young people and women in particular.

Calviño, one of the deputy leaders of the Socialist Party-led Spanish coalition government, made the comments during a forum organized by EFE with the participation of consulting firm KPMG. The topic of discussion centered on how the EU’s recovery funds would shape Spain’s digitalization.

“We want a Spain that is greener, more digital, with greater territorial and social cohesion, more egalitarian, without a gender gap,” the minister said. EFE-EPA