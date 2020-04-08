Close-up of boxes of tulips, collected in Botanical Garden, before they will be delivered among the hospitals by local policemen in Madrid, Spain, 08 April 2020. EFE/ Kiko Huesca

View of several boxes of tulips, collected in Botanical Garden, before they will be delivered among the hospitals by local policemen in Madrid, Spain, 08 April 2020.EFE/ Kiko Huesca

Spanish Health Minister, Salvador Illa, appears before the Health Commission at the Lower House in Madrid, Spain, 08 April 2020. EFE/ Kiko Huesca POOL

Health workers assist a coronavirus patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital in Badalona, Barcelona, Spain, 08 April 2020. EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta

Health workers assist a coronavirus patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital in Badalona, Barcelona, Spain, 08 April 2020. EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta

Health workers assist a coronavirus patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital in Badalona, Barcelona, Spain, 08 April 2020. EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta

Spanish health authorities reported another upsurge of new coronavirus cases and daily fatalities but also recoveries on Wednesday as the World Health Organization commended the country’s “heroic” response to the pandemic.

The Spanish health ministry said 757 people had died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 14,555, the second deadliest in the world after Italy, and that 6,180 new cases had been diagnosed.

It means the total number of coronavirus cases detected in Spain stood at 146,690 — 84,114 active — but that 4,813 people had recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 32 percent of all confirmed cases in the country.

Bruce Aylward, head of the WHO mission to Spain, told a Geneva press conference via videolink that the country’s decision to fully confine its roughly 47 million people as a response to the pandemic had been inspirational.

“What I saw in Spain was truly heroic,” he said. “An extraordinary and innovative response.”

He noted the “striking speed” of the outbreak in the country, adding that in the early days of the epidemic, around 23-24 February, Spain was registering just two or three cases daily, mostly imported by tourists vacationing in the country’s islands.

Less than two weeks later, all 17 of Spain’s autonomous regions had detected cases and the number of infections was doubling every day, he said.

Between 7-14 March, Spanish health authorities detected a 20-fold increase in case numbers but following prime minister Pedro Sánchez’s decision to place the country on lockdown, those figures went from doubling every five days to doubling every eight, the WHO expert said.

He said there was “hope and evidence that this outbreak is definitely slowing down.”

Aylward expressed his “admiration” for the health workers in ICUs, who have had to deal with shortages of personal protective equipment, as well as the general public, who have remained at home, leaving the streets of Madrid and Barcelona empty of pedestrians and vehicles.

Fernando Simón, the head of Spain’s public health emergency department, said the country was approaching the end of the first phase of the lockdown but that the gradual lifting of restrictions — forecast to begin 26 April — would usher in another difficult stage.

Although it will be more comfortable for the population, as some liberties are restored, the public will have to remain vigilant and continue to adhere to strict social distancing norms to avoid a resurgence of the virus, he said.

Simón said the lockdown — which was further tightened at the end of last month — had helped soften the blow of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country’s already over-stretched healthcare system and ICUs.

After a week of daily consecutive decreases in the number of new coronavirus cases, which dropped to its lowest — 3.26 percent — on Monday, Spain’s figures jumped on Tuesday and Wednesday by 4.05 percent and 4.4 percent respectively.

Health minister Salvador Illa reminded MPs Wednesday that this figure had been as high as a 15 percent increase per day two weeks ago and seven percent the previous week.

He insisted that despite the jump in figures this week, which authorities on Tuesday put down to delays in compiling regional data over the weekend, Spain had still traversed the peak in the curve.

“The data confirmed the stabilization of the curve, it’s flattening out. We have reached the peak and we are in a phase of slowing down,” he said.

He added that authorities would roll out a mass testing plan to study the level of immunity to Covid-19 in the population, starting with 62,000 tests.EFE-EPA

jt/ch