Archive image (September 2021) of the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero (c), participating in a rally on 'Global Day of Action for Legal, Safe and Accessible Abortion', in the Plaza of the Reina Sofía National Museum in Madrid. EFE / Victor Lerena

The Spanish government is expected to approve a draft bill amending the abortion law that introduce medical leave for women who suffer from period pain.

If parliament endorses the reform, Spain would become the first country in Europe to have such legislation, and one of only a few in the world.

Sources inside the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) and Unidas Podemos (UP) governing coalition said Friday that they expected the bill to be approved after an agreement was reached between the Ministries of Equality, which has pushed for the reform, and Social Security.

"We are going to recognize by law the right of women with painful menstruation to a special temporary disability that will be paid by the State from the first day," equality minister Irene Montero (UP) said on Twitter.

