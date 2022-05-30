Spain will boost its military spending to guarantee the stability and security of the country in response to the Russian threat, prime minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.
“I am going to convey to the Spanish people that we must make this effort, because the cost of sitting back and doing nothing while the most basic and fundamental aspects of our society — such as freedom and democracy — are being jeopardized is much higher,” Sanchez said.
The prime minister was speaking at an event marking the 40th anniversary of Spain's Nato membership, which was joined by the Alliance’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg and Spain’s King Felipe VI.
(...)