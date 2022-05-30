NATO general secretary Jens Stoltenberg (L) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (R) at the end of the conmemorative acts of the 40th anniversary of entry of Spain in the NATO held at the Teatro Real of Madrid, Spain on 30 May 2022. EFE/Ballesteros

King Felipe (C), Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (2L) and NATO general secretary Jens Stoltenberg (3R) pose for a family photo prior to their lunch at the Royal Palace, in ocassion of the conmemorative acts of the 40th anniversary of entry of Spain in the NATO, in Madrid, Spain on 30 May 2022. EFE/Ballesteros

A handout picture provided by Spanish Royal House of King Felipe (C), Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) and NATO general secretary Jens Stoltenberg (R) at the end of the conmemorative acts of the 40th anniversary of entry of Spain in the NATO held at the Teatro Real of Madrid, Spain on 30 May 2022. EFE/Casa Real/Francisco Gomez/HANDOUT

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gives a speech during the conmemorative acts of the 40th anniversary of entry of Spain in the NATO held at the Royal Teathre of Madrid, Spain on 30 May 2022. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Spain will boost its military spending to guarantee the stability and security of the country in response to the Russian threat, prime minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

“I am going to convey to the Spanish people that we must make this effort, because the cost of sitting back and doing nothing while the most basic and fundamental aspects of our society — such as freedom and democracy — are being jeopardized is much higher,” Sanchez said.

The prime minister was speaking at an event marking the 40th anniversary of Spain's Nato membership, which was joined by the Alliance’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg and Spain’s King Felipe VI.

(...)