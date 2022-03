Truck drivers protest against fuel prices in Madrid, Spain on Mar 28, 2022.EFE/Sergio Pérez

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez during the 'Generation of Opportunities' forum in Madrid, Spain on March 28, 2022.EFE

Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday unveiled a raft of extraordinary financial policies including state loans, tax breaks, rent control and fuel subsidies in response to the economic fallout of Russia’s Ukraine invasion.

The 16-billion-euro ($17.5bn) package will be split between 6 billion of direct investment and 10 billion in state-backed credit for businesses dealing with rising energy prices. EFE

nca-eco/jt/ch