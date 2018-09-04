Spanish Foreign Minister, Josep Borrell (R), and his Palestinian counterpart, Riad Malki, during a joint press conference held at the end of their meeting at Santa Cruz Palace in Madrid, Spain, Sept., 2018. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Spain's foreign minister on Tuesday said his country would double its contribution to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, although he acknowledged that it would not cover the funding gap left in the wake of the United States' controversial decision to withdraw its charity.

Josep Borrell, a member of the Socialist Party government, held a Madrid press conference alongside his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Malki in which he said the Spanish cabinet was poised to approve an increase in UNRWA spending from one million euros ($1.5m) to two million euros on Friday.

Borrell said it was a symbolic gesture and, although it was a substantial boost, it would leave the agency far from covering the missing costs resulting from the US decision to cut its contribution, which had represented 30 percent of the UNRWA's funding.

An estimated 300 million dollars is set to disappear from the agency's future aid budget, which is to affect services provided to nearly five million Palestinian refugees located in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, the Gaza Strip, West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Al-Maliki called on the international community to find a solution to deficit facing the UNRWA.

The President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday said US President Donald Trump's negotiation team had tabled the idea of creating a Jordanian-Palestinian confederation.

On that topic, al-Malki told the press in Spain that any such move would have to be preceded by a deal to end Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories and would need to be put before a referendum vote in both Palestine and Jordan.