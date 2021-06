Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez speaks at the Cercle de Economía economic forum in Barcelona, Spain 18 June 2021. EFE/ Quique García

Spain to end obligatory mask use outdoors on June 26

The mandatory use of facemasks in outdoor spaces in Spain will be lifted on June 26, the prime minister said Friday.

Pedro Sanchez told an economics forum in Barcelona that his government will formalize the rule change in a cabinet meeting next week.EFE

BB-jt/mp