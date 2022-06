Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez during press conference at the end of a Nato summit in Madrid. EFE/Lavandeira jr.

Spain to increase military spending to reach 2% of GDP by 2029

Spain will increase its defense spending to 2% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2029, prime minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.



“Spain will fulfill its commitment to Nato and to the European Union to allocate 2% of the GDP to the defense budget,” Sanchez told a press conference at the end of a Nato summit in Madrid.

(...)