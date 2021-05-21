Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez gives a speech at Fitur, Madrid, Spain on 21 May 2021. EFE/Chema Moya

Spain to lift travel restrictions for UK, Japan in bid to salvage season

Spain is set to lift Covid-19 travel restrictions for citizens of 10 low-risk countries, including the United Kingdom and Japan, in a bid to jump start its Covid-blighted tourism sector in time for the summer season, the prime minister announced Friday.

Pedro Sánchez said that from Monday travelers from the UK, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Israel and Rwanda could enter Spain without any special requirements such as PCR tests, obligatory quarantine or vaccine certification. EFE

BB/jt/mp