Spain's foreign minister Josep Borrell on Friday said his government would limit the political activities Leopoldo López can carry out from the Spanish embassy in Venezuela, where he and his family are currently staying.

Borrell spoke to the press in the Lebanese capital Beirut, where he is on an official visit.

"Spain is not going to allow for its embassy to become a center of political activism," Borrell, of Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) government, said.

He added that López's press encounters would also be regulated.

Borrell said that, under international law, it was not unusual for a "guest" in an embassy to face limitations on their political activism.

"We are confident that, with these conditions, Venezuela will naturally respect the immunity of the Spanish embassy territory," he said.

Spain's top diplomat said, however, that the embassy would not hand López over to the Venezuelan authorities despite an arrest order issued by the Supreme Court.

López would remain a "guest" at the embassy and will not be granted asylum, as such a request must be filed from Spanish territory, Borrell continued.

The minister said that its diplomatic corps in Venezuela was in touch with the government of President Nicolás Maduro in a restricted way, even though Spain has recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country's interim president.

Venezuela's Supreme Court issued an arrest warrant for López, who was serving a 14-year sentence under house arrest until his release Tuesday by a group of rebel soldiers taking orders from Guaidó.

The incident preceded Guaidó's call for a mass uprising against Maduro, in which he specifically urged soldiers to defect and joint the "non-violent" movement against the government.

The attempted uprising appeared to flop as the vast majority of armed forces decided not to heed the call and remained within their pro-government ranks.

Guaidó proclaimed himself interim president of Venezuela on Jan. 23, in what was a direct leadership challenge against Maduro, who he has accused of failing to uphold the Constitution and of abusing power.

Guaidó, who leads the national parliament, got the backing of around 50 countries, including the United States and most of the European Union. Maduro counts on his main ally and creditor, Russia. EFE-EPA

