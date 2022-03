Trucks circulate along the A2, in Alcalá de Henares, on day five of trucker's strike that is affecting food supplies in Spain, 18 March 2022. EFE/ Fernando Villar

Supermarket shelves are not able to restock some dairy products as a result of ongoing trucker's strike which is having an impact on food supply chains in Spain, 18 March 2022.EFE/NACHO GALLEGO

The Spanish government on Friday deployed security forces in response to a strike by truck drivers that is disrupting supply chains, causing road closures and paralyzing key sectors, including the agri-food industry.

Almost 23,600 police and civil guards have been deployed on the fifth day of the open-ended strike.

