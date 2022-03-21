A client looks at shelves almost empty due to transport sector strike at a supermarket in Madrid, Spain, 19 March 2022. EFE/ Sergio Perez

Fishing ships remain in the dock due to the strike of the sector that reclaims help to the Government to come back to the sea after the rising prices of the fuel due to the Ukranian war in Santurce, Basque Country Spain on 21 March 2022. EFE/Miguel Tona

Around four hundred of trucks take part in a demostration in Baix Llobregat, Barcelona, 18 March 2022. EFE/ Quique García

Spanish truck drivers returned to the streets Monday for the eight day of an open-ended strike to demand better working conditions amid soaring prices of diesel, exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Organizers of the strike, small truck owners group the Platform for the Defence of Transport, are demanding lower taxes and lighter regulations to improve what they have called a “catastrophic” situation for companies.

The strike has caused roadblocks in Spain, disrupting supply chains across all sectors.

(...)