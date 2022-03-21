Spanish truck drivers returned to the streets Monday for the eight day of an open-ended strike to demand better working conditions amid soaring prices of diesel, exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Organizers of the strike, small truck owners group the Platform for the Defence of Transport, are demanding lower taxes and lighter regulations to improve what they have called a “catastrophic” situation for companies.
The strike has caused roadblocks in Spain, disrupting supply chains across all sectors.
