A police officer from Gibraltar closes the pedestrian access gate to Gibraltar's airport ahead of an arrival, Gibraltar, 31 December 2020.EFE/A.Carrasco Ragel.

Spain and the United Kingdom on Thursday came to a draft agreement to avoid a hard border in Gibraltar after Brexit.

Arancha González Laya, the Spanish foreign minister, announced the draft deal just hours before the UK is due to begin life outside the European Union.EFE-EPA

