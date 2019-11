Leader and candidate of extreme right VOX party Santiago Abascal (L) casts his vote at a polling station in Madrid, Spain, 10 November 2019. EPA/KIKO HUESCA

Leader of Spanish Ciudadanos Party Albert Rivera (C) casts his vote at a polling station in Pozuelo de Alarcon, Madrid, Spain, 10 November 2019. EPA/ZIPI

Leader of Spanish Podemos party Pablo Iglesias (C) talks to media after casting his vote at a polling station in Galapagar, Madrid, Spain, 10 November 2019. EPA/ANGEL DIAZ

Leader of Spanish People's Party (PP) Pablo Casado (C) casts his vote at a polling station in Madrid, Spain, 10 November 2019. EPA/BALLESTEROS

Spanish acting Prime Minister and socialist candidate, Pedro Sanchez, casts his ballot at a polling station in Madrid, Spain, 10 November 2019. EPA/ZIPI

A man prepares his ballot in a voting booth before casting his vote at a polling station in Valencia, Spain, 10 November 2019. EPA/BIEL ALINO

Members of the Defense of the Republic (CDR) drag a container during a protest in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 09 November 2019. EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Voters in Spain were heading to polling stations again on Sunday to cast their ballots in the second general election of the year in an attempt to break a political deadlock.

The election - the fourth in four years - takes place at a time of political tensions over the northeastern region of Catalonia amid a separatist drive there. EFE-EPA