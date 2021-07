Elaine Thompson Herah of Jamaica wins the Women's 100m Final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Alex Yee of Great Britain competes in the Triathlon Mixed Relay of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Yufei Zhang of Team China in action during the Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay during the Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Anna Hopkin of Team Britain in action during the Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay at the Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021.EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Alberto Fernandez (L) and Fatima Galvez (R) of Spain celebrate after winning the gold medal in the Trap Mixed Team in the Shooting events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Camp Asaka in Nerima, Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

(L-R) Silver medalists Alessandra Perilli and Gian Marco Berti of San Marino, gold medalists Fatima Galvez and Alberto Fernandez of Spain, and bronze medalists Madelynn Ann Bernau and Brian Burrows of the US at awarding ceremony for the Trap Mixed Team in the Shooting events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Camp Asaka in Nerima, Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spain on Saturday claimed its maiden Tokyo 2020 gold medal while team GB kicked off the ninth day of the Games with a double gold and world record.

Spain’s Alberto Fernandez and Fatima Galvez won the Trap Mixed Team final, giving their country its fourth medal in Tokyo. The Spanish duo prevailed over Alessandra Perilli and Gian Marco Berti of San Marino, and Madelynn Ann Bernau and Brian Burrows of the US, who came second and third respectively.EFE



efe-ta/mp