Spaniards were able to enter indoor public spaces including offices, schools, shops and gyms without wearing a face mask for the first time in two years as the country further relaxed its Covid-19 regulations Wednesday.

The measure, which does not apply to healthcare settings or public transport, was welcomed by much of the population who felt relieved at being able to cast off the mask although some were more cautious and opted to continue to observe the measure despite the rule change.

“As a citizen I’m happy,” Gema, who works at a stall in a central Madrid market, told Efe. “We were all very eager to take them off, but in shops I think a lot of people will continue to use them.”

(...)