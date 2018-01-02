A handout photo made available by Spain's National Police showing packets of cocaine seized from a ship in the southern port of Algeciras, Spain, Jan. 2, 2018. EFE/NATIONAL POLICE

Authorities in Spain have seized 42 kilograms (93 pounds) of cocaine from a toilet on board a container ship that came from Panama and was docked in the southern port of Algeciras, police said Tuesday.

The drug _ cocaine hydro-chloride _ was found concealed in the ceiling of a toilet compartment that is usually used by workers on the boat.

“The ship was in the port of Algeciras carrying out unloading work and came from Panama,” police said in a statement.

Two people have been charged, according to police, while an investigation remained open.

The find was the fruit of a joint operation involving officers from the police and Spain’s tax agency, AEAT.