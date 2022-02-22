President of the Spanish Episcopal Conference Juan José Omella (R) and Javier Cremades, head of the Cremades & Calvo Sotelo law firm, during a press conference in Madrid, Spain on 22 February, 2022. EFE/Diego Fernández

President of the Spanish Episcopal Conference Juan José Omella during a press conference in Madrid, Spain on 22 February, 2022. EFE/Diego Fernández

Spanish Roman Catholic officials on Tuesday appointed a law firm to conduct a broad inquiry into child sex abuse cases commited by members of the clergy and workers in other church-linked institutions such as religious schools.

The Madrid-based Cremades & Calvo Sotelo firm will conduct the independent audit parallel to and in collaboration with investigations already being carried out by the state, according to an announcement by the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE).

CEE president and archbishop of Barcelona Juan José Omella said bishops had taken a step toward their obligation to “social transparency, to help and offer reparations to victims and cooperate with authorities in the cases of child sex abuse that affect the Spanish church.”

(...)