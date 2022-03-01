Spain's Popular Party leader Pablo Casado, once tipped as a rejuvenating force in Spanish conservatism, confirmed Tuesday that he was stepping down in the wake of an internal clash with the regional leader of Madrid, one of the party’s new rising stars.

Casado, 41, announced he would not run in a leadership vote expected at a snap party congress called in the wake of the crisis at the heart of the PP, a bastion of Spanish conservatism currently leading the national opposition.

“I have a clear conscience, full of thanks and without anger or frustration. You have allowed me to be a part of Spanish history,” he said.

“The Popular Party belongs to its members but also to all Spanish citizens. That is why I am sorry for everything I did

(...)