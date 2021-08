Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez in front of Spanish pharmaceutical Hipra headquarters in Girona. EFE/David Borrat

Hospitals in Catalonia started Monday selecting volunteers to take part in the first round of clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Spanish pharmaceutical company Hipra.

The Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices authorized Hipra to begin human clinical trials of their vaccine on August 11.EFE



