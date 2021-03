A still image from a video published in Twitter by Spanish second Deputy Prime Minister, Pablo Iglesias, 15 March 2021.EFE/EPA/HANDOUT

The leader of Spain’s left-wing Unidas Podemos party Pablo Iglesias on Monday announced he would leave his post as a deputy prime minister in the coalition government to run against the conservatives in Madrid’s regional elections.

It was the latest twist in a dramatic week for Spanish politics triggered by a falling out between the conservative Popular Party and the center-right Ciudadanos, who govern hand-in-hand in a number of Spanish regions, including the capital. EFE-EPA

