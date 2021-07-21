Members of associations in favour of the Historic and Democratic Memory laws gather in front of Parliament to demand condemnation of the Francisco Franco regime, as they wave the Second Spanish Republic flag in Madrid, Spain, 18 July 2021. EFE/Mariscal

Sight of the Valley of the Fallen, a monument erected by the Franco regime in Madrid, Spain, 24 October 2019. EFE/FILE/J.J. Guillén/POOL

Spain’s Socialist government has put forward a bill that will prohibit the glorification of the 1936 military uprising that overthrew the Second Spanish Republic and kickstarted the Civil War and Francisco Franco’s decades-long dictatorship.

The approved draft law for Democratic Memory, which will now move on to Parliament, sets out to protect the victims of the 1939-1975 Franco dictatorship, thousands of which are still unaccounted for.

The proposal was approved by the coalition government led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, from the Socialist Party (PSOE), alongside junior left-wing partner Unidas Podemos.

The project aims to penalize actions intending to humiliate victims or glorify the 1936 coup d’état, the Civil War and the Franco regime.

(...)