The Secretary General of the Organization of Iberoamerican States (OEI) Mariano Jabonero (L) and Spain's Education minister Isabel Celaa (C) participate in the colloquy 'Opportunities for the education cooperation in Latin America' in Madrid on 13 May 2021. The discussion has been moderated by Efe news agency's president Gabriela Canas (R). EFE/ J.J. Guillen

Spain's Education minister Isabel Celaa (L) shake elbows with Efe news agency's president Gabriela Canas prior to the colloquy 'Opportunities for the education cooperation in Latin America' in Madrid on 13 May 2021. Celaa and the secretary general of the Organization of Iberoamerican States (OEI) Mariano Jabonero have participated in the discussion, moderated by Canas. EFE/ J.J. Guillen

Spanish Minister of Education Isabel Celaá said Thursday that the advantage of students of all ages returning to classrooms far outweigh the risks.

She is due to discuss the issue at a meeting with the health ministry and regional governments next week.

Celaa made the remarks during a discussion on the “Opportunities for education cooperation in Latin America,” which was attended by the secretary-general of the Organization of Ibero-American States, Mariano Jabonero and the President of EFE, Gabriela Cañas.

Throughout the past academic year, many Spanish students at different levels of middle and high school have been learning through a combination of remote, online classes and in-person lessons at school, depending on their place of residence.

Celaá said that many regional education secretaries have asked for a general return to classes.

“A return to face-to-face teaching cannot be replaced, it is worth the risk to keep schools open,” Celaá said, adding that infection rates “have been lower and very manageable.”

The Spanish education minister emphasized the effectiveness of good ventilation in classrooms and the use of face masks in kids 6 years old and older.

Jabonero also stressed the importance of the reopening of schools in all organization’s member states.

He said that 70 % of the 23 OEI states had reopened schools, with a few countries lagging behind.

The secretary-general warned of the growing digital gap, which because of the global pandemic could worsen the conditions of poor communities, especially in more vulnerable rural and indigenous populations in Latin America.

According to the OEI, roughly 180 million Ibero-American students were affected by lockdowns after March 2020, many with no internet access in close to 42 million homes with no connectivity.

The lack of access to digital tools, according to the organization, has increased the risk of school dropouts, with an estimated 17 million students leaving school due to the pandemic.

The next Ibero-American summit to be held in the Dominican Republic in 2022 will include discussions over student abilities, Professional Training study paths, the digital agenda and governance of education systems.