Recreational area of "El Batán" in the town of El Hoyo de Pinares, one of the areas affected by the fire in Cebreros (Ávila). U EFE/ Raúl Sanchidrián

Spanish emergency services on Friday continued to tackle wildfires as the amount of forest burnt so far this year increased to 122,000 hectares, according to prime minister Pedro Sanchez.



The prime minister warned the figure was likely to increase as several large fires were still active across the country, although the majority have been stabilized.



(...)