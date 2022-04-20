The head of Spain’s football association RFEF Luis Rubiales on Wednesday defended his handling of an agreement to move the Spanish Super Cup finals to Saudi Arabia and lashed out at the publication of leaked audios and documents that cast a spotlight on the deal as well as the apparent involvement of FC Barcelona player Gerard Piqué.

“First of all, I want to say that I'm outraged by all the lies that are being said. And I am also very angry since lies are being prioritized instead of the real problem, which is that someone has illegally stolen information from my mobile phone,” Rubiales told a press conference at the RFEF headquarters just outside Madrid on Wednesday.

“The management of the Federation is clear, transparent, clean, honest and, most of all, beneficial for Spanish football,” he said.

(...)