Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, talks with journalists during a joint press conference with Spanish Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares (not picured), in Islamabad, Pakistan, 10 September 2021. EFE-EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares talks with journalists during a joint press conference with Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi (not pictured), in Islamabad, Pakistan, 10 September 2021. EFE-EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Friday said during a visit to Islamabad that Spain aims to offer humanitarian assistance and evacuate its associates from Afghanistan without imposing conditions on the Taliban regime.

"The Spanish government's objective is to provide stability to Afghanistan, ensure that the population receives humanitarian aid if needed (...) and human rights are respected," Albares said. EFE

