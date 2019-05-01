FC Porto's goalkeeper Iker Casillas reacts during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, first leg soccer match between Liverpool FC and FC Porto at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER POWELL

Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas was hospitalized Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at FC Porto's training ground, the Portuguese club said.

“Iker Casillas suffered an acute myocardial infarction during the morning training session on Wednesday at the CTFD Porto Gaia Training Complex in Olival,” the statement read.

“The training session was promptly interrupted to provide assistance to the FC Porto goalkeeper, who is currently at the CUF Porto Hospital. Casillas is well, stable and his heart problem solved,” the club added.

Porto also tweeted a message to support the legendary goalkeeper, who penned a contract extension with the club in March.

“Always together! Be strong Iker!” the Portuguese club published a post with a photo for Casillas saluting Porto’s supporters at the stadium.

Meanwhile, the sports world responded quickly and massively to the news, supporting the Spanish great soccer player.

His old club, Real Madrid, published a note of support.

"Iker Casillas taught us during his professional career how to overcome the most incredible challenges to bring the club to new heights of glory," it said. "Real Madrid and its fans hope to see their eternal captain again soon and send all the support in the world."

A once much-loved captain of Real Madrid and Spain, known for his almost feline agility in the penalty area, Casillas fell out with former Madrid coach Jose Mourinho and transferred in almost ignominious silence from his former club to Porto in 2015.

Other major clubs like Liverpool and Barcelona, who both play Wednesday evening in the Champions League, sent their best wishes.

In his 16 years with Real Madrid, Casillas won the UEFA Champions League three times, La Liga five times, the Copa del Rey twice, the Spanish Super Cup four times and the FIFA Club World Cup twice.

He was just 19 when he hoisted the Champions League trophy for the first time in 2000, becoming the youngest goalkeeper to triumph in Europe's elite club competition.

With Porto, Casillas has won the 2017-2018 Primeira Liga crown and the 2018 Portugal Super Cup.

Casillas also leads all goalkeepers with 187 Champions League appearances and has posted the highest number of clean sheets in the tournament: 59.

Capped 167 times, Casillas was part of the Spain side that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.

Porto is currently two points with behind Primeira Liga leaders Benfica with two matches left in the domestic season and has been knocked out the CL quarters at the hands of England’s Liverpool.

