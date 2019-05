FC Porto's goalkeeper Iker Casillas reacts during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, first leg soccer match between Liverpool FC and FC Porto at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER POWELL

Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas was hospitalized Wednesday after reportedly suffering an a heart attack at FC Porto's training ground.

According to Portuguese state news agency Lusa, the World Cup-winning goalie took ill after a training session.

Portuguese media outlet RTP said the Spaniard was out of danger but was unlikely to play for the Primeira Liga side again this season.EFE-EPA

