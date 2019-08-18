An agent from the Italian Health Ministry (L) gives documents to the people in charge of Spanish vessel Open Arms after the medical examination carried out on board the boat with 107 migrants, near Lampedusa, Italy, 18 August 2019. EPA/FRANCISCO GENTICO

Italian Coast Guard keeps an eye on Spanish rescue vessel Open Arms with 107 migrants, near Lampedusa, Italy, 18 August 2019. EPA/FRANCISCO GENTICO

One of 107 migrants looks towards the Italian coast from the deck of Spanish rescue vessel Open Arms, near Lampedusa, Italy, 18 August 2019. EPA/FRANCISCO GENTICO

The Spanish government has on Sunday offered the “Open Arms” migrant rescue vessel the possibility of docking at the southern port of Algeciras following days of uncertainty for the migrants and volunteers on board.

The boat has been waiting for days off the Italian island of Lampedusa, and currently has 107 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean Sea, on board.

Spain’s socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez granted the vessel access to the safe port in light of the “refusal of Matteo Salvini (Italy’s interior minister) and the difficulties expressed by other Mediterranean countries,” a government statement said.

An Italian court had given the boat - belonging to Open Arms, a Spanish NGO - the go ahead to enter Italian territorial waters but Salvini refused to allow it to dock at a port so the migrants could get off.

On Saturday, after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's intervention, Salvini reluctantly allowed 27 unaccompanied minors who had been on board since August 1 to disembark. EFE

jl.nac/sh