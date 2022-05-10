The head of Spain’s national intelligence center (CNI) Paz Esteban was fired by the government Tuesday after she acknowledged the agency had spied on the regional leader of Catalonia and over a dozen other separatist activists and politicians by infiltrating their cell phones.

Government sources told Efe that the decision was taken following a cabinet meeting to address the spyware scandal that sent tremors through Spanish politics.

In a parallel probe, Spain’s cryptologic center, a department of the CNI, is investigating preliminary evidence that mobile phone devices belonging to Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez and defense minister Margarita Robles were also hacked using Pegasus spyware technology in May and June last year, although in this case the infiltration was allegedly carried out by a foreign entity.

(...)