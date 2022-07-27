A firefighting aircraft drops water to extinguish a forest fire raging for the fourth day in the Dadia National Park, in Evros, northern Greece, 24 July 2022. EFE/EPA/DIMITRIS ALEXOUDIS

A firefighting aircraft participates in a battle to extinguish a forest fire raging for the fourth day in the Dadia National Park, in Evros, northern Greece, 24 July 2022. EFE/EPA/DIMITRIS ALEXOUDIS

In the teeth of a hot and dry summer, wildfires in Spain this season have scorched an area that accounts for around 38.5% of the total burned by forest fires in the European region monitored by Copernicus satellite imagery.

The European Forest Fire Information System, which collects information on European Union countries and their neighbors, estimated Wednesday that more than 226,000 hectares of land had been burned by wildfires in Spain since January, a combined area greater than that of Luxembourg.

