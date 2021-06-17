The inclusion of a good player from a country like Thailand would be an “interesting” move for Spanish football, LaLiga president Javier Tebas told Efe Thursday during the Agency’s Sport Business Days forum.

In a wide-ranging discussion, Tebas touched on the financial challenges facing Spanish football following a year of Covid-19, the return of fans next year and, of course, the unavoidable and controversial topic of the Super League, an attempted breakaway by Europe’s richest clubs.

Question: What nationality of player would you like to have in the league?

Answer: We would like a Thai player. Thailand is a place where we have pay-per-view and freeview broadcasts, and a big following, bigger than we could imagine, a good player from Thailand would be interesting for LaLiga.

Q: Espanyol and Mallorca are being promoted, Wu Lei, a Chinese player, is coming back to the top-flight. Is this good news for LaLiga?

A: Yes, but also when he was in LaLiga Smartbank (Second Division), in China there was an Espanyol following. The games were always broadcast live by IQIYI Sports, an OTT platform with more than 100 million users. But it is good news. The game where he (Wu Lei) scored his first goal had almost twice as many views than the Clásico in China.

Some of the games were shown on regional channels, because we were not on CCTV5, which is the central TV station, but we’re talking about 6 million people who saw Wu Lei’s goals. When the timing was right, Espanyol had more viewers than Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Q: There was talk of an imbalance of one billion euros in LaLiga this year due to the pandemic, what is the balance for this — hopefully — final season with Covid-19?

A: This balance was for the whole Covid era. In football, we sometimes make things more complicated than they have to be. Considering that until June 30 there will be no player transfers, the numbers would be 2 billion euros in revenue losses, but we have managed to recoup 1 billion euros thanks to clubs cutting spending and reducing salaries. The net losses amount to 1 billion euros because of that.

Q: What kind of crowds can we expect in Spanish stadiums next yet?

A: This always depends on the health authorities and the evolution of the pandemic. What is clear is that what we face now is not the same as at the beginning of last season or after Christmas. A large percentage of the population has been vaccinated. In August, when we start again, according to the prime minister, 70% of the population will be vaccinated, the current rhythm seems to indicate that. We are basing our plans on this and we are going to be optimistic. We think the stadiums will be 70% full next season.

Q: Let’s open the Pandora’s Box of the Super League. Sources from Uefa say it will take between 8 to 14 months for the European Court of Justice to rule on the dispute with the Super League, to see whether the project by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus has a future. Uefa said it would register those Spanish clubs until the ruling is clear, what do you think about this measure?

A: There’s a lack of information. What the three clubs obtained from the Madrid Mercantile Court (a preliminary ruling blocking Uefa and Fifa from banning Super League clubs and players from taking part in their competitions) is very precautionary and Uefa has yet to meet to see what purpose it has. We will see if, formally, they have properly prepared the referral (...) which I have my doubts about.

The discussion about whether Uefa acts from a position of monopoly or not... Without going into details, there are aspects of Uefa I criticise, of the European institutions that need to improve and I can agree with them in that, that matters of governance need to improve, but not that there is a monopoly. The ones I think have a monopoly are the clubs that announced the Super League because they have a very important structure in the European industry.EFE

