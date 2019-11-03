The summit of the Manaslu is seen from the Manaslu Base Camp at around 4,900 meters above the sea level, in Nepal, 13 September 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTON MONUS

Spanish mountaineer Fernando Sánchez Grassa died from fatigue in the Nepalese Himalayas, the agency that coordinated the expedition told Efe on Sunday.

The 44-year-old climber died on Friday night while descending from Mount Himlung (7,126 meters).