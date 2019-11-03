Spanish mountaineer Fernando Sánchez Grassa died from fatigue in the Nepalese Himalayas, the agency that coordinated the expedition told Efe on Sunday.
The 44-year-old climber died on Friday night while descending from Mount Himlung (7,126 meters).
The summit of the Manaslu is seen from the Manaslu Base Camp at around 4,900 meters above the sea level, in Nepal, 13 September 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTON MONUS
