A handout photo made available by the Spanish Prime Minister's press office shows Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen (R) posing next to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs, Olha Stefanishyna (C), in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 21 April 2022. EFE-EPA/Spanish PM press office HANDOUT HANDOUT ATTENTION EDITORS: HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/ IMAGE TO BE USED ONLY IN RELATION TO THE STATED EVENT (MANDATORY CREDIT) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Spanish Prime Minister's press office shows Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen (R) posing next to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs, Olha Stefanishyna (C), in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 21 April 2022. EFE-EPA/Spanish PM press office HANDOUT HANDOUT ATTENTION EDITORS: HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/ IMAGE TO BE USED ONLY IN RELATION TO THE STATED EVENT (MANDATORY CREDIT) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Spanish Prime Minister's press office shows Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen (R) posing next to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs, Olha Stefanishyna (C), in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 21 April 2022. EFE-EPA/Spanish PM press office HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Kyiv Thursday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and convey Spain’s support and solidarity after the Russian invasion.

The prime minister’s office, La Moncloa, said Sánchez arrived in the Ukrainian capital with his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen.

On Tuesday, the office announced that Sánchez would be traveling to Ukraine in the next few days without specifying the date or more details of the visit due to security reasons.

(...)