A press conference involving the prime minister of Spain at a Lithuanian Nato base was suddenly plunged into disarray Thursday when pilots scrambled two fighter jets to respond to an alert that an unidentified aircraft had carried out an incursion over Baltic skies.

Pedro Sánchez and Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda were holding the conference in the mouth of one of the base’s aircraft hangars, in front of one of seven Spanish Eurofighter jets stationed at the base, when they were forced to pause proceedings. EFE

BB/jt/ks