Heve Falciani, former employee of British multinational bank HSBC who leaked sensitive data indicating that its Swiss private banking arm helped clients evade taxes, in Valencia, Spain, Dec. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Manuel Bruque

Spanish police on Wednesday arrested a former employee of British multinational bank HSBC who leaked sensitive data indicating that its Swiss private banking arm helped clients evade taxes.

Herve Falciani was arrested in Madrid in response to an extradition request by Swiss authorities, police officials told EFE.

The former HSBC information technology specialist in Monaco and later in Geneva (at HSBC Private Bank) identified himself in 2009 as the ex-employee who downloaded data on holders of secret Swiss accounts - information that became known as the "Falciani list" - and leaked it to French authorities.

The police officials told EFE that Falciani had been sought by Spanish authorities since the arrival of a Swiss international arrest warrant on March 19.

At the time of his arrest, he was on his way to a conference in the Spanish capital.

The duel French-Italian national had earlier been arrested in Barcelona in July 2012, having arrived there from France. He was taken into custody at the request of Swiss authorities who accused him of leaking data on 130,000 bank accounts belonging to citizens of 180 countries.

But Spain's national court in May 2013 ruled against extraditing the whistleblower to Switzerland.

Falciani was working in HSBC's IT department in Geneva between 2006 and 2008 when he obtained access to the confidential client information.

He was arrested and questioned by Swiss authorities in December 2008 on charges of trying to sell the account data to Lebanon's Bank Audi in Beirut.

After being released on bail that same month, he fled to France - where he was shielded from extradition as a citizen - and lived for years there under police protection.

A few months later, the French government admitted it had a list of 3,000 taxpayers suspected of using accounts in Switzerland to evade taxes; it also subsequently shared the Falciani list with all the countries with which it has tax cooperation agreements, leading to numerous tax evasion audits.

At the end of 2009, Falciani revealed his identity in a television interview and admitted to being the employee who pilfered the bank data from HSBC.

In Switzerland, which is known for its strict bank secrecy laws, Falciani was convicted in absentia of data theft and industrial espionage in 2015 and sentenced to five years in prison.