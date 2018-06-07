Spanish police said Wednesday a gang in the north of the country involved in trafficking Albanians into England had been busted.

A total of 14 people were arrested over allegedly having breached the rights of foreign citizens as well as drug smuggling.

The head of the gang was living in rented accommodation in Piélagos, a municipality in northern Spain, where he would host Albanian citizens on a temporary basis before they were stowed away on ferries bound for the United Kingdom, according to the Civil Guard.

The gang also used Spanish drivers, who allegedly concealed Albanians inside their vehicles and drove them from Cantabria up through France to the English Channel, where they would board ferries at Calais or Channel Tunnel trains.

Those who managed to get to the UK paid the gang up to 6,000 euros ($7,092).

Of those arrested, nine men and five women aged between 19-51, four were from Albania, seven were Spanish, two from Morocco and one from Colombia.