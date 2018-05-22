A Spanish Civil Guard officer unloads a bundle containing hash at the port in Ceuta, the Spanish enclave in northern Africa, after Spanish authorities seized 4.1 tons of hash in an operation in the Strait of Gibraltar, early May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/REDUAN DRIS

Police in Ceuta, the Spanish autonomous city in North Africa, uncovered a stash of more than 4,100 kilograms (9,000 pounds) of hashish that was being transported in a boat through the Strait of Gibraltar, the local branch of the Civil Guard said Tuesday.

A police operation was launched at 2 pm on Monday after a patrol boat spotted four people traveling about 10 miles off the enclave on a type of boat commonly used for drug trafficking.

Two similar boats carrying the same number of occupants were also sighted.

Spanish agents intercepted one of the boats, but the four passengers managed to climb onto one of the other vessels and fled the area.

The 4,121 kilos of hashish found on board, which had been bound for the southern port city of Cadiz on mainland Spain, were subsequently taken to the port of Ceuta.