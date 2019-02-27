North Korean Ambassador to Spain, Kim Hyok Chol, speaks during a press conference held at North Korean embassy in Madrid, Spain, 25 September 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/J.P. GANDUL

Spanish police have launched an investigation into an assault on the North Korean embassy in the capital Madrid that saw a group of men enter the building and make off with computers, sources close of the investigation have told EFE.

The sources confirmed an assault took place on Friday afternoon and that the intelligence service of the Spanish police, the General Commissariat of Information, was probing the incident.

A group of men entered the embassy, located in the Moncloa-Aravaca district of Madrid, near Spain's National Intelligence Center (CNI), and proceeded to make off with several computers, according to the same sources.

The sources that EFE spoke to said no complaints had been made on the part of North Korea's diplomatic mission.

A spokesperson for North Korean embassy told EFE that "nothing had happened."

Spanish newspaper El Confidencial said the assault lasted "hours," during which time an embassy employee managed to escape and alert the authorities.

Police have said a woman was injured and treated in a street close to the embassy building at around 6 pm.

Madrid emergency services meanwhile told EFE they had treated three people for light bruises.

Police officers were on patrol at the embassy's entrance on Wednesday morning.

The North Korean embassy was opened in Spain in Oct. 2013 by Korean diplomat Kim Hyok-Chol, who was expelled from Spain on Sept. 25, 2017 due to his home country's testing of ballistic missiles.

Kim Hyok-Chol, who attributed his expulsion from the European country as "diplomacy of submission" to the United States by the government of former Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, is now one of the main interlocutors with the administration of US President Donald Trump in talks in Hanoi on Thursday with the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un.

The North Korean embassy in Madrid has been reduced to a minimum, with a head of business and a small group of architecture students.

Alejandro Cao, a Spanish political activist with close ties to the North Korean regime, tweeted: "The you for the interest and concern over the robbery at our embassy in Madrid. All the staff is well."